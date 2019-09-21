April 13, 1935 - Aug. 21, 2019
Allan J. McGlasson died on Aug. 21, 2019 after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the son of Max D. and Betty (Jelinek) McGlasson. Al's education began in La Grande, where he graduated from high school in 1963. He mowed lawns, delivered papers, coached the swim team and was an Eagle Scout during those years. He graduated from OSC in 1967 and commissioned into the U.S. Air Force on the same day. Following came a BS degree in Meteorology from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City. He later received his MS in Meteorology from U of U. After his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, he worked as the custodian at North Bend Presbyterian Church.
Al was an encourager, "The wind beneath the wings for his family, for the service members he served with and many others. A man of strong faith, humble, he was a man of few words. When asked about what he wanted in his obit, he replied, "he lived and he died."
You have free articles remaining.
He is missed by his wife of 50-plus years, Sharon (Carter) McGlasson; his children Shannon Barlow (Bob), Joseph McGlasson (Sheree), Michael McGlasson (Christina), and Elizabeth McGlasson; his three beloved sisters Maroyn Blaylock (Tom), Maxine Corrigan (Tom) and Kathleen Kinslow; 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends around the world.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of North Bend, 2238 Ponycreek Road, North Bend at 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 12. (541-756-4155).
Those wishing to honor Al may contribute to one of the following: your local Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, or Pancreatic Cancer Research 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhatten Beach, Calif. 90266
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In