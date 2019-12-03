Alison Anne Morgan
May 20, 1981 – November 25, 2019
Alison Anne Morgan, 38 of Reedsport, Ore. passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, from injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident on Hwy 38 in Douglas County, Ore. Alison was born May 20, 1981 in Reedsport to Emery and Deanna Morgan. She graduated from Reedsport High School in 2000. She was a dental assistant for many years. She had a giving heart for anyone in need. She enjoyed outings with family members such as fishing, crabbing and picnics. Most of all, she loved and adored her daughters.
She is survived by her mother and father, Deanna and Emery Morgan of Reedsport; daughters Emily Huff of Springfield; Vanessa Huff of Junction City; sister, Nicole and husband Mike Burts of Junction City; brother, Trent Morgan and wife Trista of Medford; paternal grandmother, Lottie Morgan of Reedsport; nieces, Kenadee Hunter and Breanna Baugh-Burts; nephews Jackson Hunter and Dexter Morgan; aunts, Carol Leland and husband Ron, Linda Brandon and husband Dave, Judith Petersdorf and husband Hank McChesney; cousins, Chelsea Petersdorf, Ean Petersdorf, Adam Petersdorf, Khris Brandon, Charey Joy, Philisity Garnett, Auna Hall and Kory Morin.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Curtis and Rose Petersdorf; grandfather, Ernest Morgan; uncles, Donald Petersdorf and Rodney T. Morgan (uncle Roddy).
When you think of Alison, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Services will be held Dec. 7, 2019, at Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave. in Reedsport. Reception to follow at the church.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Dunes Memorial Chapel, Reedsport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In