May 1, 1936 – August 9, 2020
A memorial service for Alice “Reggie” Carew, 84, of Coos Bay will be announced and held at a later date.
Alice “Reggie” was born May 1, 1936 in Columbia, South Carolina to Lonnie Michael and Allison (Lovell) Brazel. She passed away August 9, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Reggie was a Southern Belle; always fancy and fashionable. She was an absolute classy lady and a true angel. Her sparkling personality shined both inside and out. She was known for her beautiful smile, kind heart and love for life. She had a smile that would light up a room with a personality to match. Anyone who ever met her was sure to never forget her. She loved her family, friends and celebrating any occasion.
Reggie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her family was always the most important thing in her life. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for them.
We have a beautiful angel watching over us. She will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts. Mother “Sunshine” was the light of our lives.
She is survived by her children, Deneice Poague and husband, Bob of Roseburg, Kim Reidel and husband, Jon of Hawaii, Melanie Ragnone of North Bend, Colby DuBose of South Carolina, Monty Carew of Coos Bay; brothers, Doug, Clarence and Buck Brazel; sister, Peggy Ferguson; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Reggie was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Alice Brazel; husband, Irving L. Carew; daughter, Ruby DuBose; son, Stanley DuBose; grandson, Kade Andre.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
