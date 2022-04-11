July 7, 1926 – March 12, 2022
Alice May (Hughes) Mikowski was born July 7, 1926 in San Bernardino, California, the fourth of five children, to Agnes Cyrilla (Barber) Hughes and John Leonard Hughes. She died March 12, 2022 in her home in Inland Point Assisted Living Facility in North Bend, Oregon. Cremation rites have been held under the care of Coos Bay Chapel.
Her family moved to Oregon when she was seven years old, eventually settling up Coos River. She and her family occasionally rode a milk boat to town, Marshfield, as it was known then. The Coos River and Allegany years were very special times for Alice. The family gatherings almost every Sunday with her Browning and Stivers cousins, swimming, picnicking, gardening, picking fruits and berries, and helping her mama can them were many of her activities. Also reading and sewing which were lifetime pursuits. She attended the Coos River School for her early education. When the family moved into town Alice finished her education at Marshfield High School, graduating in 1944.
She met Theodore John Mikowski Sr. (Chicago, IL) in 1946 and they married in 1947. They lived in Tumwater, Washington, Coos Bay, Oregon, Klamath, California, and eventually settled in North Bend, Oregon. They had five children, each one Alice's favorite.
She was a valued employee of Dr. Robert Klever, 1969 to 1986 and also Dr. Joanne Hammar, when finally, for the third time, she retired in 1996. She had a great memory, and enjoyed interacting with the patients. One evening a week she volunteered at the North Bend Public Library. She always had a book close by, and loved to share them with others.
She was a very kind and generous woman and lived an amazing 95 years. There were many who found shelter in her home and in her heart. She was loved and will be missed by them all.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family. She especially loved all the stories, laughter, and desserts. She celebrated all holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and special events in her family's lives. She always enjoyed nature, camping, sitting by the fire, and of course making s'mores. She went on many family trips to the beach for sunbathing and picnicking. She loved to travel with her family. San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, Hawaii, and Costa Rica were a few of the places she was thrilled to visit.
She had a nice flower garden and many bird feeders when she lived at Shorepines Park in Coos Bay, Oregon and of course the deer loved her flowers too! You would always find Alice working on a project, of sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, or quilting. Each was a work of art and she generously gave them to her family and the Altar Society of Holy Redeemer Church for the Christmas bazaar.
Alice was delighted she had a view of the gardens, birds, and trees from her window at Inland Point. She loved to listen to the wind and watch the trees "dance". A waltz on the milder days, jitterbug when the wind was strong. Not long after she passed her family watched the trees outside her window. They were dancing, a joyful jitterbug.
Alice’s family would like to thank the staff at Inland Point for taking such good care of their mom, with special thanks to Kathy Morris and Landon Wills.
She is survived by her children, Theodore (Carol) Mikowski Jr., Judy Mikowski, Daniel (Karen) Mikowski, Holly (Gary) Eastwood, and Scott (Lillian) Mikowski, daughter #3, Debra Zemouri, and daughter #4, Robin Hood; grandchildren, Stephen Nicholas, Sarah (Jack) Holpuch, Sam (Britney) Mikowski, and Patience (Donovan) Dier; great grandchildren, Garrett, Allison, & Emily Holpuch, Theodore & Olivia Mikowski, and Brandon Hawk; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, beloved cousins, siblings, and their spouses: Margaret Ida (Don) Barber, Genevieve (Walter) Kizzia, John (Lorna) Hughes, and Raymond (Kay) Hughes.
There will be a mass for Alice May at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend.
In lieu of flowers, we request you contribute to your favorite charity or have a tree planted in her memory as a living tribute for “future dancers”.
https//www.coosbayareafunerals.com/obituary/Alice-Mikowski/1075500/memorial-tree
