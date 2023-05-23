Alice Lita Grove Sanders Cox

May 12, 1935 – May 13, 2023
Alice was born May 12, 1935, in Newport, Oregon. She passed away on May 13, 2023 in North Bend, Oregon. Alice was one of four siblings: Lydia Bauman, Dan Richardson, Christina Dawkins and Alice, who was the last to go home to the Lord.
Alice and Jerald Grove were married in 1953. They welcomed six children into their family: Ellen in 1953, Chuck in 1955, Vella in 1956, Tom in 1957, Lori in 1958 and last, but not least, Sharon in 1959. One right after the other, for 6 years. They owned businesses and the whole family worked in the hotel, and the restaurants.
When Jerald passed away, Alice married Wes Sanders. Wes passed away in 2015. In 2022 she and Leonard Cox were united at Faith Lutheran in North Bend.
Alice had MANY grandchildren and was so happy to see each and every one of them. She loved them deeply.
Alice’s service was held May 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at King’s Chapel, 65 West Grant Street, Lebanon, Oregon. You can stream KCLebanon on Facebook or You Tube.
