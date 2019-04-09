1944 - 2019
A celebration of life will be held for Alice Exton, 74, of Coos Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Charleston Community Baptist Church, 63309 Boat basin Drive. Finger foods and drinks will be served.
Alice went to be with our Lord March 27, 2019. She was a longtime member of Coso Bay and surrounding coastal communities.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Exton; five sisters; and a brother.
She is survived by a sister, Billie Haughton; her only child - son, Homer Counts and wife, Serena; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; Alice's stepdaughter, Sarah Exton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her good friend, Rose, helped her out clear to the end. Bless all of her friends, church and Topps and all who came to play games.
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
