Alfred Clarance Layne
March 22, 1943 – July 16, 2020
Alfred Clarance Layne was born in Los Angeles on March 22, 1943 to Oleta Massengale (Arp) and Joseph Daniel Layne. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at the Southern Coos Hospital on July 16, 2020.
Al was born in LA and moved to the Bakersfield area soon after, where he spent his childhood working in the sun on cotton and potato farms with his brother Roy. He graduated from Wasco High School in 1961. He moved back to Southern California at 20 years old where he attended barber school and worked as a barber for a few years before being drafted in the U.S. Army. While working as a barber, Al met his future wife, Sylvia Sue Trail, and they were married soon after. Al was stationed in Alaska in the Finance Department for two years, then returned to California where he opened his own barbershop. His only child Tiffany Dawn was born in 1970. In 1971 he went to work for Scientific Products in the warehouse and eventually as a truck driver. In 1985 he picked up his family and moved to Bandon with no plans in mind, and bought Ragtime Pizza later that year. Al enjoyed nothing more than being around the community and catering to the local kid’s events and parties: sports teams, after prom breakfast, high school lunch specials and birthday parties. His two granddaughters were born in 1996 and 1998. He spent his free time traveling around to their many sporting events and was the biggest fan at every one of them. In 1999 Al assumed duties as head of Bandon Dunes security, then housekeeping manager. He sold Ragtime Pizza in 2001, at that point took on the facilities/maintenance supervisor position and in 2008 they moved him to oversee staff housing, where he took care of the residents as if they were his family. Al retired in 2015 at 72 and could always be seen chauffeuring his wife around in his bright red Corvette.
Al is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sylvia Sue Layne (Trail); daughter, Tiffany and her husband Douglas Richert of Bandon; brother, Roy Layne of Fontana, CA.; and granddaughters, Hope and Ally Richert. Al has many other surviving cousins and family in Arkansas and Oklahoma as well. He was preceded in death by his mother, Oleta Massengale (Arp); father, Joseph Layne; half-sister, Wanda Parks; and step-brother, Robert "Bob" Watt.
Private family services were held. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 1681, Bandon, OR 97411
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, 541-347-2907
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com
