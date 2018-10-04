Nov. 23, 1985 - July 31, 2018
A graveside service for family and friends will be held for Alexanderia "Alex" Berlin Shook-Hambrick at 2 p.m., Saturday Oct. 6, at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon. A celebration of life will follow from 3 to 5 p.m., at the VFW Hall, 55382 Bates Road in Bandon.
Alex was born Nov. 23, 1985 in Vancouver, Wash. and then attended school in Oregon City. Alex participated in Junior ROTC for 4 years and received an award for never missing a day of school. Most recently, Alex called Portland her home, where she lost her battle to Melanoma July 31, 2018.
Alex had a love for the simple things in life. She especially loved her family and friends and enjoyed going home to visit Bandon family so she could go to the beach. She loved the beauty of butterflies, the steadiness of an anchor, and the joy she found in the Christmas holiday. Alex’s most precious gifts were her children including Jayvion Lamar Griffin, Jordan Alexanderia Hambrick and Dashawn Andrew Hambrick.
Alex is survived by her mother, Rebecca James; father, William Shook; husband, Brad Hambrick; daughter, Jordan Hambrick; son, Dashawn Hambrick; brother, Robert Coyle; sister, Alisha Coyle-Shook; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Alex was preceded in death by her beautiful son, Jayvion; her grandmother, Barbara James; and grandfather, Wesley Huitt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to a fund set up to care for her young children, c/o Alisha Coyle, 1217 NE 122nd Ave. Apt. 109, Portland, OR 97230.
