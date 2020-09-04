May 16, 1994 – August 28, 2020
A beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, friend, Magic the Gathering player, all-around caring and compassionate soul left this world at 26 years old August 28, 2020.
Alexander “Alex” Lee Jones was born May 16, 1994 at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay to parents Rick and Kelley Jones. He was the younger “Luigi” to his older brother Zachary’s “Mario.”
Alex had a zest for life and serving others that was unparalleled. If you look through a Jones family photo album, Alex has the biggest and cheesiest smile in every photo. From swimming and playing Mario Kart at his grandparents’ house in Bandon, to singing and acting in plays at Kingsview Christian School; from Skyline Baptist church camps in the summer to multiplayer gaming marathons with his friends; from his stint as an actor in North Bend High School theater productions to his willingness to give the shirt off his back to a friend or family member in need, Alex lived his life to the fullest.
He was exuberant, charismatic, a true jokester, and an amazing friend. If you ever had the opportunity to receive a bear hug from Alex, if you ever had the opportunity to experience his laughter, or if you were ever the recipient of one of his thoughtful gifts, you were the lucky one. We, his family, friends, and community were the lucky ones to live life with him.
But Alex’s magnanimous spirit, his generosity, and his dedication to serving others came at a high personal cost. For every act of service, bear hug, and laugh that he gave, he battled mightily against the darkness that undergirded his mental health. To experience Alex at his best was to know that he had put every ounce of effort, strength, and perseverance into fighting his mental health battles.
Alex’s battles were his community’s battles. Thanks to a strong network of family, friends and allies, Alex was able to live life to the fullest with supportive parents, family, friends, community members, and mental health counselors by his side. We are forever indebted to our family and friends at Skyline Baptist Church, Dr. Craig Jackson- Bay Clinic, Dr. Anton Lotman- NBMC, Dr. Robert Gerber- River’s Edge Behavioral Health, Yulia Whidden- NBMC, and Lance Nelson- Waterfall Clinic for your unending support.
Despite these efforts, Alex made the decision to end his life. While Alex’s passing is a senseless tragedy, we, his family, take comfort in knowing that his pain and suffering have ceased. As Matthew 11:28-30 reads: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” We like to think he is somewhere up there playing Mario Kart or playing another hand of Magic the Gathering.
Alex is loved by an amazing community of supporters. He is survived by his parents, Rick and Kelley Jones; his brother, Zachary and sister-in-law, Kori Jones; his grandmother, Betty Jones, Melvin Johnson; his uncle and aunt, Marvin and Celeste Jones; his cousin, Ted Jones; his dog, “Powdered” Sugar; his cousins, Mikel Erdman and Allison Erdman; his aunt, Marilyn Erdman; his aunt, Lorie Johnson and cousin, Kyle Everett, Ann Kay; his uncle and aunt, Steve and Cherie Jones; his uncle and aunt, Keith and Sherie Jones; his uncle and aunt, Leland and Debbie Rhodes; his aunt and uncle, Kami and Bob Rush; his aunt and uncle, Laura and Larry Demetriades; his aunt and uncle, Craig and Sandy Phillips; his aunt and uncle, Robin and Tim Stiles; his gaming community at SkyNet Studios, and his many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marvin W. Jones; maternal grandparents, Melvin and Ferne Erdman; and his uncle, Michael Erdman.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage folks to consider giving a memorial donation to the Waterfall Community Health Center. C/O Lance Nelson- Chief Innovation Officer. 1950 Waite St. North Bend, Oregon 97459.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
