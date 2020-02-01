Alexander "Alec" Whalen
February 26, 1949 - January 23, 2020
Alec was born in Calderbank, Scotland, the son of James and Sarah Whalen. He grew up in Preston Pans, working in the coal mines with his father. He attended culinary school in Edinburgh and then emigrated from Scotland to the United States in 1966.
Alec served in the Vietnam War as Lance Corporal in the USMC receiving several commendations including two Purple Hearts and finished his military career as Staff Sergeant. Upon return from his service in Vietnam, he married Candy Swift of Coos Bay in 1970. He received a criminology degree from the Institute of Applied Sciences in Michigan. Alec was a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid soccer player, coach and referee.
Alec is preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, John, Michael and Tommy; sisters, Betty, and Mary.
He is survived by his brothers, Bobby and James; sisters, Ann, Catherine, Gemma, Helen, Moira, Patricia and Sally; wife, Candy; sons, Adam, Devon and Brandon; daughters-in-law, Susannah, Janel and Phoebe; grandchildren, Miller, Isla, Declan, Orlin and Rune.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St Cecilia Catholic Church, Beaverton, Ore., by Father Brent Crowe.
Interment at 1:30 p.m. following funeral at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland Ore.
