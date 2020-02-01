Alex Ben Palica
August 19, 1925 – January 22, 2020
At his request, no public services will be held for Alex Ben Palica, 94, of North Bend. Private cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Alex was born Aug. 19, 1925 in Lomita, Calif., to Ambrose and Felice Palica. He passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2020 at his residence in North Bend, surrounded by his children and wife of 63 years, Donna.
Alex grew up as one of six brothers, known for their talents in baseball and love of the game. All brothers played in various leagues, with Alex playing in the Western Canadian leagues, as well as for the Seattle Rainiers and Coquille Loggers.
Throughout his life, Alex enjoyed playing and following sports. He coached little league baseball for his sons and continued to follow his grandkids in all school events. He was proud to have served in the United States Army during the Korean War, as well as the Merchant Marines.
Alex loved telling stories of the good ole’ days and reminiscing with family of the memories of his brothers and baseball. He took pride in his garden and enjoyed hunting birds and fishing all over Oregon with family and friends. He retired as a longshoreman from Local 12 and Local 13, North Bend, after 31 years.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Alex is survived by his wife, Donna; and their children, Kris Palica, Karen Knox (Palica) and Nick Palica; grandchildren, Felicia Walker (Knox) and Jeffrey Knox; great-grandchildren, Remi Walker and baby Knox, on the way; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Ambrose, Nick, Erv and Kristi (killed in service); and an infant sister.
His life will be celebrated at a family reunion this July. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or the Coos County Animal Shelter, 600 Southport Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
