Alda Ingram

Alda passed on to Heaven on September 25, 2021. Alda was born in Litchville North Dakota, grew up and lived in Puyallup most of her life.
She met and married Ellis Ingram in 1954. They had two daughters, Deborah (Knudson) and Denise (Epperson). When Ellis retired, they moved to the Oregon coast, eventually landing in Charleston. After Ellis passed away in 1998, Alda continued to live in Charleston, enjoying many wonderful friends and was very active in the community.
Alda was the most kind, loving and fun person with a quick wit and a laugh that would light up the room. She enjoyed volunteering at the Charleston Visitors Center, the annual Crab Feed, Shore Acres and never met a soul who stayed a stranger for long. She was truly a joy and a blessing and we will miss her forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In