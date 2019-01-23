June 20, 1929 – Jan. 20, 2019
A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Albert T. “Al” Schaefers, 89, of Coos Bay, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th St., North Bend. Father Henry Rufo will be the celebrant.
Al was born June 20, 1929 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the son of Albert and Anna (Johnson) Schaefers. He was raised and educated in Eugene, where he graduated from St. Marys High School (now Marist), attended the University of Oregon and then trade school. He was a self-employed designer and builder of both boats and houses until retiring.
Al was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He was an avid sailor and a charter member of the South Coast Offshore Yacht Club. He loved to fix things and was always tinkering.
He is survived by by his wife of 59 years, Carole R. (James) Schaefers Coos Bay; son, Peter and Eileen Schaefers of Coos Bay; grandson, Adam Schaefers of Coos Bay; daughters, Sarah and Craigg Swift of Sebastian, Fla., and Carrie Watts of Corvallis; granddaughters, Madeline, Olivia and Alexandra Watts of Corvallis; and sister-in-law, Beth Schaefers of Corvallis.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Schaefers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, OR 541-267-4216.
