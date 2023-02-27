November 21, 1940 – February 24, 2023
Albert Francis Barklow, 82 of Myrtle Point, Oregon, passed away on February 24, 2023 due to complications from COVID. His loving wife was by his side. Albert and Kathleen Ellis were married in the Methodist Church in Myrtle Point on March 24, 1962. There were happily married for almost 61 years.
Albert was raised on a dairy ranch just outside of Myrtle Point. He was a Myrtle Point High School graduate and enjoyed playing varsity basketball. After his marriage to Kathy, he attended auto body and fender school in Portland where he finished in the top of his class. His career spanned body and fender work, local lumber mill jobs, and truck driving and delivery services. He ultimately retired from the Coos County Road Department as the highly respected backhoe operator for over 20 years.
Albert was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying the outdoors with lots of family and friends.
Albert is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Blake and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Maeora and her husband, Brett; grandchildren, John, Kassie, Brealan and Brea; great grandchildren, Trenton, Ayasha, MacKenzie, Alice, Braeden, and Brystol; plus additional family members all of whom he loved dearly.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Neoma; his stepfather, Alfred Plaep; and his sisters, LeeAnn and Kathy.
Graveside services will be held at Norway Cemetery on March 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. for all those who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests anyone wishing to donate in Albert’s name, may send donations to the First Christian Church at 511 6th St, Myrtle Point, Oregon 97458.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524.
