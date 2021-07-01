December 25, 1925 – December 2, 2020
Albert Anglin passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 in Keizer, Oregon. He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1925 in McCloud, California to Perriena and Giuseppe (Joseph) Marcon.
As a young child in Klamath Falls his parents divorced and his mom remarried to Robert Anglin who raised Al as his own son. Soon the new family moved to Empire, Oregon. Al spent his youth in the Coos Bay area, graduating from North Bend High School in 1943. As the war was raging throughout the world, Al enlisted in the US Army following graduation, and opted to become part of the Army Rangers, the Army’s elite fighting force. He was part of an all-Italian platoon of Rangers that was embedded within the 100th Infantry Division, 399th Infantry Regiment, Second Battalion, and Company G. After arriving in Marseille, France, his division fought from Southern France over the Vosges Mountains, into Alsace-Lorraine, through the Siegfried Line to the Rhine River in Germany. He fought in the liberation and capture of many cities including St. Lo, France and Stuttgart, German, and most notably, the fortress town of Bitche, France on the Maginot Line, in which the division became known as the “Sons of Bitche” after their legendary siege on the city. He received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, as well as the Croix de Guerre from France. He received a battlefield commission and was discharged after the war as a Second Lieutenant. Using the GI Bill, Al attended Oregon State University and received his degree in poultry genetics.
He married his first wife shortly after graduation and together they had 4 children, Steve, Don and twin girls, Sandra and Susan. He also began working for Triangle Milling Company as a sales representative specializing in poultry products. He worked closely with the many poultry producers in the Salem area. Eventually Al worked as a poultry geneticist for several years for Daemler Farms in Anaheim, California before relocating to Oregon to be near to his parents. He married his second wife, Ilene in 1967 and become father to her children from her first marriage, Ron and Cheryl. He and Ilene also had a daughter, Gayl. Around this time, he changed professions and began working in environmental health for the Coos County Health Department and later for the Oregon State Health Division as a sanitarian. He retired from the State in 1987. After his retirement, he and Ilene traveled extensively with their RV throughout the Western US and Canada.
She preceded him in death in April, 2015. Al is survived by his three children, Ron (Tonya), Cheryl, and Gayl (Vern); as well as grandsons, Kelsey (Chris), David, Matthew, and Isaac. He is also survived by all of his children and their families from his first marriage.
