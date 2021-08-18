January 7, 1965 – November 20, 2020
An urnside service for Alan Vernon Heyer, 55, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with Pastor Trevor Hefner of the Family Life Center Church of God, North Bend, officiating.
Alan was born January 7, 1965, in Coos Bay, Oregon. He passed away peacefully November 20, 2020, after a 10-month battle with cancer.
Alan was raised in Coos Bay, where he attended Coos Bay Schools. He was involved in many sports growing up and enjoyed football, baseball, and basketball as well as many other sports in which he was very competitive. He would eventually attend Marshfield High School where he met Cheryl Post. Shortly after high school, Alan and Cheryl married and had 3 boys. At the same time “Big Al” (that's what most people who knew him well called him) started his career in the wood products industry as a mill worker at Montmore Mill. After the mill burned in 1988, he moved him and his family to Everett, Washington, where he began a job at Pacific topsoils as a millwright. He spent much of his time fixing and building machines that processed rock, soil, and bark mulch.
In 1997 Big Al moved his family back to Coos Bay where he worked as a millwright at several of the local mills. More than anything, he enjoyed watching his boys compete in sports. When he wasn’t at a sporting event or working, the rest of his time was spent hunting, fishing, crabbing or clamming, which he enjoyed doing every chance he had.
After the boys finished high school, Alan and Cheryl divorced, but he continued to live in Coos Bay and worked as a mill wright. After many nagging injuries, which were due to his occupation, Big Al had to give up working in the mills and worked at odd jobs as a handyman.
To those that knew Alan, they knew he was always up for a good time or party. If you talk to anyone who knew him, they would say he was a good man. If you knew him and he liked you, then you were lucky because he would do anything for his friends. Al was the kind of guy that would help anyone he could, including family, friends or even strangers on the side of the road. Al always stood up for what he believed in and at times seemed larger than life. He was a son, a father, a husband, a brother, a cousin, and a friend. He meant a lot of things to a lot of people. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Al is survived by his mother, Patricia Heyer of Coos Bay; stepmother, Beverly Heyer of Winston; brothers, Steve Heyer of Coos Bay and Jeffery McConnell of Eureka, California; sisters, Shelly Crespi of Winchester Bay, Shawna Schoerado of Redding, California; his 3 boys, Aaron Heyer, Raymon Heyer of Corvallis and Marcus Heyer of Albany; as well as many nieces and nephews. Last but not least, he is survived by his grandchildren, which he loved dearly and spoke of often.
He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Vernon Heyer; sister, Karla Sue Turtle; and brother, Michael McConnell.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
