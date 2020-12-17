February 1, 1948 – December 13, 2020
A graveside service for Alan Leroy Sjogren, 72, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1pm, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay with pastor Tom Stroud of Greenacres Community Church, officiating.
Alan was born February 1, 1948 in Myrtle Point to Fred and Glenda “Lillie” Sjogren. He passed away December 13, 2020 in Coos Bay.
Alan graduated from Marshfield High School in 1966 and served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971.
In 1968, Alan married Chris Chard. Together, they raised three children; daughters, Amy and Carrie and son, John Sjogren.
Alan worked at Roseburg Lumber Company, Lillie Manufacturing and Ron’s Oil Company as a propane division manager, until his retirement in 2010. He excelled in several of his many hobbies, especially in sculpting bronzes and photography. Alan enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, gold mining and anything outdoors. He was a devoted member of the Greenacres Community Church.
Alan is survived by his wife, Chris; daughter, Amy Sjogren of Coquille; daughter and son-in-law, Carrie Sjogren-Jones and Allen Jones of Coquille; son, John Sjogren of Coos Bay; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Patty Sjogren of Coquille; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Glenda Sjogren.
Memorial contributions in Alan’s name may be made to Greenacres Community Church Food Pantry, which Alan played a key role in its origin, 93512 Greenacres Lane, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
