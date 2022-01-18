November 01, 1960 – January 12, 2022
Alan Dean Brown went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2022 due to a long battle with diabetes. He will be remembered for his smile and hearty laughter. He will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends.
Alan was born in Myrtle Point, in the Mast Hospital to Lester Eugene Brown “Red” and Marcien Brown on November 1, 1960. When he was in second grade, his family moved to a small farm outside of Myrtle Point. His family sold the farm in 1971 and started Red-Way Hardware, which served the community many years. Alan graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1979 and was the State Champion of the Oregon Grange Association for his ventriloquism act. After graduation, Alan attended Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay.
After college he moved to Eugene to work as a network administrator for Sonitrol Security. His love of animals led him down the path of Bengal Cats. He was a member of The International Bengal Cat Society. He became a steward, mentor, historian, record keeper, educator, and advocate for the breed. Alan gave the Bengal breed community the ability to trace their pedigrees back to the breed’s conception. He kept records of the different leopard cat lines and their descendants. This lasting legacy of his work is in the hands of researchers and will continue to benefit the Bengal breed for years come.
Alan worked tirelessly on behalf of his political beliefs, he was one of the Campaign and Event Managers for Peter DeFazio, and he was also a member of the I.S.C.E.F. which helps raise funds for charities like the HIV Alliance.
Alan is survived by his friend and roommate of 32 years, Victoria Root; mother, Marcien Brown; brother, Rick Brown and wife, Susie; niece, Michelle Smith and husband, Matt; nephew, Mike Brown and wife, Marlene; and great-nephews, Coltyn and Brendon Cook. His father, Lester Eugene Brown “Red” preceded Alan in death on June 4, 2020.
