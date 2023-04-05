Aileen Bellah Service Notice

A graveside service for Aileen Bellah will be held at the Port Orford Pioneer Cemetery, Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 pm. Family and friends are welcome.
Aileen Bellah passed away peacefully on November 10, 2022 at home with family in Decatur, Illinois. Aileen was born April 21, 1928 to Agnes Forty-Johnson and Harold Johnson. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Henry; mother; father; and brothers, Neil and Lawrence Johnson. Aileen is survived by her sons, Richard, Kristin, and Robert (Tonia); daughter, Sandra; grandchildren, Richard, Kimson, Kristy, Travis (Katie), Christopher, and Cole; and 4 great grandchildren.
