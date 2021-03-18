Agnes Elvira Rollefstad Manders

February 9, 1915 – March 4, 2021
Agnes Manders passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021 at the age of 106. She was the first born child of Norwegian immigrants, Charles and Thilda Rollefstad. She was born in Schuler, Alberta, Canada, and immigrated with her parents and three siblings to Langdon, North Dakota.
She married Ernest Campbell Manders in British Columbia, Canada, and had five children, Dr. Ernest K. Manders (Sandra) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brenna Manders of Ottawa, Canada, Linda Manders of Santa Cruz, California, Donna Manders of Seattle, Washington and Dr. Cynthia Manders of Sweeny, Texas. She had six grandchildren, Dr Ernest C. Manders (Jen), Jonathan Manders (Diane), Christian Manders (Cindy), Joanna Hildebrand (Dan), Patrick Bewley and Aaron Bewley (Angela). She had nine great grandchildren, Ernie, Saffi, Fiona, Linus, Liesl, Henry, Patrick, Mehina, and Hokulani.
She moved many times across Canada and the United States with her family. She lived from 1959-1971 in Coos Bay, when her husband built and managed the Menasha Paper Mill on the North Spit near Horsfall Beach. She has lived in Texas since 1982, where she and Ernest moved to help care for grandchildren.
A loving and helpful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. She will be remembered and missed by many. She was famous for her impeccable pastel suits and her delicious cooking, especially her pot roasts with gravy. She was also a meticulous cleaner and was always there to help her children throughout their lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Campbell Manders in 1991 and grandson, Patrick Bewley in 1996.
A celebration of life remembrance will be held at a later date.
