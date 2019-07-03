Feb. 9, 1981 - June 24, 2019
Adam Bernard Hutchison was born Feb. 9, 1981 in Santa Clara, Calif. He passed away June 24, 2019 in Coos Bay, when he succumbed to a lifelong battle with anxiety and depression.
Adam graduated from Souhegan High School in Amherst, N.H., where he participated in school politics, theater and where, after trying many sports, settled on swimming and helped begin the program there. He attended Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and graduated from Evergreen College in Olympia, Wash.
Adam moved to Nevada City, Calif., after graduation and developed a strong network of friends as he dedicated himself to his dogs and the betterment of the world. He explored every environment in which he lived and worked to make it better for himself, for his friends and family, and for the myriad of people around him that he didn't even know.
Adam is survived by his parents William and Addie; his brother, Zachary; brother-in-law, Craig Benton; grandparents Richard and Rita Hammer; faithful companions, Nyabinghi and Bruce the Moose; and by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernard Insel; and his grandparents, John and Julia Hutchison.
Our family wants to thank all of you who have sent us notes or posted comments of condolence or remembrance. It comforts us to know that Adam was loved by many and that he will be greatly missed by all he touched. Memorial services are currently being planned for the end of August in Coos Bay. If you want updates as plans develop, email us at adam.memorial2019@gmail.com and we'll keep you posted.
In lieu of flowers, Adam would ask that you vote Democratic in the 2020 presidential election and do all you can to limit the current administration to only one term. He'd also appreciate your support of Sammie's Friends in Nevada City, Calif. (www.sammiesfriends.org), the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org), the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org), or a non-profit of your choice.
