August 4, 1980 – October 16, 2022
Aaron Neil Allison, age 42, of North Bend, Oregon, died October 16, 2022. Due to his sudden death, family needed time to grieve their great loss. Aaron was born on August 4, 1980 to parents, Darin and Peggy Allison.
Aaron lived most of his life in North Bend with his sisters, Amanda and Ashley. Growing up, when people would see Aaron and his friends around town, they would say “they’re all boy” which his father and Uncle David remember with laughter and smiles. Many of the friendships lasted and they were there for Aaron unconditionally.
Aaron attended North Bend schools and graduated from Marshfield High School. He enjoyed working in the restaurant industry and at Bay Area Athletic Club, where his father worked for many years. Aaron met Michelle Houk, and together they welcomed their son, Tharon Neil, who enriched their lives. Aaron was extremely proud of carrying on the family legacy in using the middle name Neil, held by his grandfather, father and himself. Aaron called Tharon his best friend and treasured the time they spent together. Aaron had a son, Jordan Jones, who he loved and longed to have a relationship with. People who knew Aaron knew his sons were his world, as it was apparent how much he loved and adored them.
Aaron’s passions included basketball, knowledge of cars, enjoyment of music and he was a movie buff. He enjoyed his family, his friends, spending time laughing and having a good time with loved ones whom he cared for deeply. Aaron came from a family with faith, he believed in the Lord and had accepted him into his life. Aaron and Darin shared scriptures from the Bible, Psalms was Aaron’s favorite and his faith helped him through life’s challenges.
Aaron had a great love, admiration and respect for both of his grandmothers, Dawn Clemmer and Pat Allison. The strong bond Aaron had with them was never broken and it’s a cherished memory that Aaron’s family shares with each other.
A religious burial was held at Sunset Memorial Park with close family members and a celebration of life was held at Sunset Beach with family and friends.
Aaron is survived by his father, Darin (Dixi) Allison; his mother, Peggy (Bill) Ellwood; his sons, Tharon Allison and Jordan Jones; his granddaughter, Mila Allison; his sisters, Amanda (Kirk) Warren and Ashley Allison; his nieces and nephews, Emily, Kirk Jr., Jason “Champ”, Wyatt, Alaska, Aavyn and Alijah. He was proceeded in death by Tharon’s mom, Michelle Houk; his grandmothers, Dawn Clemmer and Patricia Allison; his uncle, Gerald Clemmer; and his cousin, Derik Guidry.
Aaron will be greatly missed by his parents, aunts and uncles, so many cousins and friends. He was a blessing to all of us. In conclusion, Darin would like to share these words “As you look down from heaven, Aaron, you will feel my heart, which says, you are always with me son. I see your face, feel your presence, and you are forever in my heart. We will be together again someday.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In