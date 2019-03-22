COOS BAY — Community members using the Millicoma Marsh Trail have recently noticed a higher than usual amount of nutria in the area.
The invasive semi-aquatic rodent, oftentimes mistaken for a beaver, appears to have made the diverse wetlands its new home.
Jamie Fereday, of the Millicoma Marsh Stewardship Group, who has for over 20 years played the role of the trail’s keeper, said the presence of nutria in the marsh is nothing new.
The 44-acre wetland, which is made up of dredging material deposited in the 1930s, features a mixture of salt and freshwater marshes. The varied habitat is what makes it the ideal environment for a wide range of wildlife species and vegetation, said Fereday.
However, the presence of nutrias can pose a significant problem for the marsh, he said. According to the retired science teacher, nutria can cause serious erosion damage to dikes and embankments with their burrowing.
In addition to that, he said nutrias also feed on an assortment of native plants often found in wetland areas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) has recorded in the past incidents of nutria causing irreversible damage to marshlands.
“We use to have a lot of cattails here, but the nutrias have eaten it all up,” said Fereday. “They can eat up to 25 percent of their body weight a day and usually weight about 12 pounds.”
Fereday has set up a survey box near the head of trail for users to fill out if they’ve seen nutria nearby. The survey asks when and where they spotted the rodent, said Fereday. Doing so helps him keep some kind of a count of how much are present.
“Another issue with nutria is people using the trail and walking their dogs have had some run-ins with them,” said Fereday. “The older males can be a quite aggressive.”
Nutria, which originates from Argentina, was first introduced to the United States and sold to fur farmers sometime between 1899 and 1930. With its demand and sales declining, many of them were believed to have been released by farmers.
In response to its destructive nature, property owners in 2012 including the City of Coos Bay, the Port of Coos Bay and the Coos Bay School District drafted and implemented a plan to control the nutria population in the marsh.
The three agencies came together and contracted the services of the USDA-APHIS Wildlife Service Program to help reduce the amount of nutria found throughout the area. The service, which was divided up by the three agencies, costs around $15,000 a year, said Coos Bay Engineering Service Coordinator Jessica Spann.
Under the agreement, USDA-APHIS personnel, depending on the population, would come the city about once to three times a month to eliminate nutria. The process involved overnight hunts with personnel wearing night time imaging gear and using a sound-suppressed low caliber firearm to locate and kill nutria.
According to Spann, the amount of nutria captured would fluctuate from month to month as its population changed over time. For one month she recalled, about 30 being captured.
Like most rodents, nutrias have a higher than normal reproductive rate and can produce up to three litters of four offspring a year, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Last year, due to budgetary restrictions, Spann said the three agencies weren’t able to renew its contract with the USDA-APHIS and no trappings took place for about a year.
According to Spann, the city will be meeting April 1 with a representative from the Port of Coos Bay as well as the Coos Bay School District to discuss restoring services. It’s unknown at this time when another trapping will be scheduled.
“Somehow they’ve found their way to the coast and here to the marsh,” said Fereday. “I’m not sure if we can truly get rid of them, but we can control them.”