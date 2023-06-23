On June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call of a woman wearing no clothes and ripping up machinery inside Pacific Seafood in the Charleston Boat Basin.
Sgt. Slater and Deputy Francis responded to the area, and Deputy Francis located the woman, Pricilla L. Koester (50), on I – Dock, who was now wearing only a coat. Deputy Francis investigated, learning that Pricilla had trespassed on a vessel on I – Dock and destroyed an electrical docking post owned by the Port of Coos Bay valued at $1,600.
