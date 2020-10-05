COOS BAY — The Nancy Devereux Center provided 48 free showers on Sept. 28, according to Executive Director Tara Johnson.
A year ago, that number was 21.
"We've had an influx of clients — not necessarily new-to-us clients, just an increase in the number of people," Johnson said.
Johnson has one idea about what might explain the influx: the closure of an organized camp in the parking lot of Coos Bay's Harmony United Methodist Church.
It was Coos Bay and North Bend's only place for people experiencing homelessness to camp legally and safely — meaning now there's "nowhere to go," local leaders say.
"There are 60-70 people on the streets again, looking for food," said Pastor Don Ford, who led the effort to run the camp.
All told, the camp had been a temporary home for over 270 people during its two-year existence, providing residents a stable place to live — with bathrooms and food available — before transitioning elsewhere.
The camp saw its peak population during the pandemic, Ford said, which ultimately led him to close it down. He estimates that, while disruptions came from less than 10% of the population living there, complaints about disruptions grew with the population.
"I am sad about it, because my faith and what I believe tells me something different," Ford said.
As an example of that faith, Ford pointed to a passage of the Bible which encourages feeding the hungry and looking after the sick. Between his faith and community members who supported his efforts, Ford was conflicted about how to respond to complaints about the camp.
"That's the scripture I truly loved and tried to live by," he said.
Still, Ford knew when he established it that the camp would have to end at some point. Now he has more time to dedicate to some of his other work, he said.
He's not sure where many of the camp's former residents have ended up, though. Some have moved out of the area, and others still attend the church's online Sunday services.
According to Darrell Babb, a Community Resource Officer with the Coos Bay Police Department, the closure has pushed some of the camp's former residents into other areas of the city.
He's seen more people camping in Mingus Park (which is considered a city code violation when the park is closed) and deeper into the woods (which is considered a crime when those woods are private property).
"People are looking for a place to live, and there's currently no other options," he said.
Babb said the camp at Harmony United helped a lot of people during the time the church was able to manage it. But it was also one of the only safe places people could legally camp.
"A lot of times they ask, 'Well, where can we go?' Which is the hard question, because I have nowhere to refer them to," Babb said.
Legally, Babb says people can sleep on sidewalks and city property, so long as they don't block the entirety of sidewalks or build "structures," like tents. That's partially because the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance which criminalized sleeping on public property.
"As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter," the court wrote in its decision.
That means that now, sidewalks and other always-open public property are the only places Babb can refer people to if they ask where to go.
City officials had hoped that other churches would follow in Harmony United's footsteps to lighten the burden on that staff, according to City Manager Rodger Craddock. But no churches did, meaning it remained the only sanctioned camp where people could camp without fear of breaking the law.
"We're sorry to see it close, in part," Craddock said.
Last week, city staff and community leaders toured Rogue Retreat, a supportive housing program in Medford. That program offers several different sites for people to live, including a camp, shelter and tiny-home development, according to its website. It also offers services, like 24-hour support and case managers to help with things like applying for benefits or getting ID cards.
Babb says that program could serve as a model of what could help Coos Bay's homeless population, since it is about as large as Medford's. But that could pose financial challenges, since the city's general populations are different and Coos Bay lacks funding for social services.
"We've got to start some place," Babb said.
Next steps are still in development, Craddock and Babb said. The Coos Bay City Council will meet Tuesday to consider it's latest "housing needs analysis," a report which says in part that the city needs more housing units available to those with lower incomes, and that there's enough land available to meet expected future demand.
But those solutions could take precious time.
"The bottom line is people don't sleep well when they're afraid of what's going to happen," Johnson said.
