NORWAY — The Norway Cemetery Association Board has granted permission for "The Norway Project," a project being coordinated by Darrell Gulstrom. The Norway Project is an effort to build a website with a searchable database for those who are buried at the cemetery in Norway, near Myrtle Point. Your assistance will be needed with this site.
Currently information is a filed in a 4-by-6-inch notebook. The Norway Project will allow people to log in and search for information about their ancestors. Those who are interested in finding out more, or sharing more, about an individual buried there will need to become a registered user.
You will be asked for information in addition to names and dates. Obituaries, birth certificates and other documents can be scanned and uploaded to this site. All information provided will be used for research purposes on this long term project.
The Norway Cemetery is located a few miles northwest of Myrtle Point along Oregon Highway 42, with headstones going back to 1875.
For more information, contact Darrell Gulstrom at ddgulstrom@yahoo.com or 503-332-5836.