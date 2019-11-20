NORTH BEND — Northwest Martial Arts Coos Bay (NWMA) celebrated its one year anniversary in business this November. NWMA Coos Bay is a Brazilian Jiu jitsu gym located at 1955 Union Ave. in North Bend, across from the North Bend Police Department.
This gym offers Jiu jitsu classes to ages 5 and up through various programs directed toward children, teenagers, and adults and aims to bring a culture of inclusivity for all folks to enjoy learning. The gym was opened last year by Katie Ericson and David Sigler. Katie is a native to the North Bend area and studied Jiu jitsu at the University of Oregon and Northwest Martial Arts located in Eugene, and has earned her brown belt from Professor Ryan Kelly. David Sigler is a black belt under Professor Kelly and the head instructor at NWMA Coos Bay.
“It has been my dream over the years to be able to bring Jiu jitsu to the Bay Area. Not only did it significantly improve my life, but I found that it also changed the lives of those around me. Not only does Jiu jitsu fulfill the need we have for exercise, it also fulfills the need we have for community with others and has a healthy mental boost effect,” says Katie, who underwent a significant transformation over the years as she began training Jiu jitsu, which all started ten years ago for her.
“Jiu jitsu is for anyone. I think there is a common misconception that Jiu jitsu, wrestling, and martial arts in general, are all just for big strong men. This is not the case. My gym is full of women and men of all types, all striving for the same goals."
Jiu jitsu is a growing sport in America. For some folks, they have only seen Jiu jitsu in videos on the internet, rarely having the chance to see it done live right in front of them. Katie and David want to change that. What they decided to do for their celebration was to invite the community in to the gym to see what they do.
“What I want to do is make this art accessible,” says Katie. “To do that, it’s best to let people come in and watch what we are doing and to get a feel for what Jiu jitsu is. It can be hard to explain. Sometimes I just tell people it’s wrestling with submissions, and that seems to be a good enough explanation, but the essence of Jiu jitsu needs to be felt when watching.”
The community received the gym’s celebration with a warm welcome. Almost the whole team at Northwest Martial Arts Coos Bay was showing their skills on the mats, adults and children alike. The atmosphere in the room was high energy, full of excitement, fun, and the hard work of those individuals on the mats wrestling. NWMA always has room for more students.
Northwest Martial Arts Coos Bay is a jiu jitsu academy and is proud to bring Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to the Southern Oregon Coast. You can expect to learn how to defend yourself in any situation and gain confidence. NWMA offers a family friendly atmosphere for all individuals interested in learning the art of Jiu jitsu. Their instructors are both competitive jiu jitsu players who have competed in over 40 tournaments, including IBJJF World Championships. and many local tournaments where they have brought home numerous gold medals.