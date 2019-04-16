COOS BAY -- In response to news of the Georgia Pacific mill closing down last week, Northwest Community Credit Union announced that it’s developing options for the 111 affected workers for a possible lapse in employment.
“Because of our base in the wood products industry, many Northwest Community members may be anticipating difficulties, either with regard to personal funds or with payments, due to planned layoffs,” said Corey Miller, director of consumer lending for Northwest Community Credit Union.
The credit union is ready to work with both members and those not yet members on a case-by-case basis to create solutions for financial challenges caused by the mill closure and layoffs.
“In certain instances, we may help those with current NWCU financing by extending a payment due date, waiving fees, or assisting in meeting other obligations, depending on the need,” said Miller. “Our loan advisors will help look at the possible impacts of the layoff and identify a plan of action.”
Originally founded by six members of a wood products corporation in 1949, NWCU has grown to serve a diversified membership of 115,000 and over $1.1 billion in member-owned assets, with locations in 11 Oregon cities.
“We provide information, help you take action to prevent negative credit score reporting, or define other solutions if you are facing a challenge—bottom line, we’re here to help,” NWCU president and CEO John Iglesias said.
NWCU encourages those affected by the mill closure to get in contact with the credit union to see how it might be able to help financially.