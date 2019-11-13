COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay’s wastewater contractor, Jacobs, will be doing routine cleaning and maintenance on the storm line located on North 10th Street in two locations. There will be one lane open and flaggers will be directing the traffic. They will be working between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, Nov. 14.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone. The contractor will work with the affected property owners as needed. Any questions can be directed to Public Works, Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.