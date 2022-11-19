The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will remove the docks from the water at the North Spit Boat Ramp as early as Monday, Nov. 21, depending on weather.
The agency stores the docks on dry ground during the winter months to prevent stormy conditions and strong currents in the bay from damaging the docks.
The docks are put back in the water each spring to provide access for fishing, crabbing, clamming, and other recreational opportunities.
The other facilities at the North Spit boat launch will remain open throughout the winter.
For additional information, please contact the BLM’s Coos Bay District Office at (541) 756-0100.
