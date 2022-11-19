North Spit docks

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will remove the docks from the water at the North Spit Boat Ramp as early as Monday, Nov. 21, depending on weather.

The agency stores the docks on dry ground during the winter months to prevent stormy conditions and strong currents in the bay from damaging the docks.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you shopping locally on Black Friday?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments