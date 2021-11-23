Put up for winter

Bureau of Land Management staff remove a section of dock from the water at the North Spit Boat Ramp. 

 Contributed photo

The Bureau of Land Management removed the docks from the water at the North Spit Boat Ramp last week.  

The agency stores the docks on dry ground during the winter months to prevent stormy conditions and strong currents in the bay from damaging the docks. The docks are put back in the water each spring to provide access for fishing, crabbing, clamming and other recreational opportunities.  

The other facilities at the North Spit boat launch will remain open throughout the winter. 

For additional information, contact the BLM’s Coos Bay District Office at (541) 756-0100. 

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments