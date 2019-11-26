POWERS — Due to loss of water pressure in the City of Powers water distribution system on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the city is required by the State of Oregon to issue an advisory warning to let affected customers know that potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply.
This may occur due to the potential for backflow or infiltration of contaminants resulting from the loss of pressure from a water main break in the approximate area of West Cedar Street in Powers, according to a press release from the city. If these bacteria are present, they could make people sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. The affected area is limited to homes on the north side of Powers.
Residents in that area of town are warned not to drink the water without boiling it first and letting it cool. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover or lid. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled, or bottled water for: drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, or cleaning food contact surfaces.
The City’s public works crew is working diligently to repair the water main and restore service to customers, the release said. When the repairs are completed, tests will be performed to detect the presence of any potentially harmful bacteria or contaminants. The city will inform residents when tests are completed that show no bacteria and when there is no longer a potential risk. The city anticipates the problem will be resolved within 24-48 hours.
This boil water advisory is a precaution. To limit health risks, customers should follow the instructions contained in this advisory.
For more information, contact City Recorder Stephanie Patterson at 541-439-3331 or via email at admin@cityofpowers.com. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791 or the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405.
"We appreciate your understanding as our crews work to make the necessary repairs to restore service and complete post-repair water testing," Patterson said.