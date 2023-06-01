Coos Bay Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of North Morrison Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay early this morning for a reported structure fire.
The first fire engine arriving found heavy fire conditions coming from the rear of the residential dwelling. The fire was quickly knocked down and is considered a total loss.
The two occupants both suffered burns and were treated on scene by Coos Bay Fire paramedics and Bay Cities Ambulance paramedics and then transported to Bay Area Hospital. One patient is being flown to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, and the other patient is in stable condition at Bay Area Hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be unintentional. Coos Bay Fire Department would like to remind its citizens that they offer a free smoke alarm installation program.
Smoke alarms reduce your chances of being injured or dying in a fire by more than 50%. If you would like any additional information about this fire, the free smoke alarm program or Coos Bay Fire Department, contact the fire department at 541-269-1191.
