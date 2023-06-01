Coos Bay Fire Department

Coos Bay Fire Department

 Contributed photo

Coos Bay Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of North Morrison Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay early this morning for a reported structure fire.  

The first fire engine arriving found heavy fire conditions coming from the rear of the residential dwelling. The fire was quickly knocked down and is considered a total loss.

