NORTH BEND — After failing for months to find unique, stylish dog collars for her two Siberian Huskies, Heather Robison decided to take matters into her own hands.
In 2012, Robison, a veterinary technician who at the time was living in Alaska, founded Lead Dog Designs an online boutique that specializes in high-quality, personalized dog collars and leashes.
Heather Robison works from her home in North Bend creating customized dog collars and leashes.
“I had no idea how to sew when I first started,” said Robison. “I basically purchased an industrial sewing machine and just taught myself how to use it.”
For more than a year, Robison dedicated countless hours perfecting her craft and producing collars and leashes that she’s more than happy to place on her dogs, Kalsin and Brew.
“Kalsin has been around since I started the business,” said Robison. “He’s my inspiration and model. I have a lot of collars based on his personality and attitude.”
Robison, who works out of her home in North Bend, said she creates the collars using designs made by her own personal graphic designer. It’s her one-of-a-kind fabrics that makes her business stand out from others, added Robison.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with dog collars and leashes, the online shop also sells custom, engraved dog buckles and fabric key fob holders. The fusion leash, a detachable leash which transitions into a shorter “traffic lead” leash, is among the shop's most popular items.
Robison, who graduated from Oregon State University, said she knew early on that she wanted to work with animals as she spent most of her life around dogs. For the past 17 years, she’s worked at a number of animal hospitals and is currently studying to earn her degree in psychology.
Looking to the future, Robison said she hopes to expand her products into retail stores in the Bay Area. As of now, her products could be found online or inside the Hanson-Meekins Animal Hospital located on 25 East Lockhart Avenue in Coos Bay.
“Currently, I run (the online shop) as my side business mainly because I love doing it,” said Robison. “I would like to eventually build the brand enough so that it’s something people will recognize.”
For more information about Lead Dog Designs, visit its website at www.leaddogdesigns.com.