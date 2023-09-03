The North Bend Fire Department welcomed Jordan Osborn to their full-time staff. Though he officially started on July 17, Jordan's dedication to the community began years ago.
A former resident volunteer firefighter, he's also a proud graduate of Southwestern Oregon Community College with a degree in fire science technology and an emergency medical certification.
Jordan's journey took him to Coos Forrest Protective Association (CFPA), where he rose to forest officer and task force leader, battling large-scale fires across the western U.S. while safeguarding the local region.
He later served in Reedsport with CFPA, showcasing leadership as a volunteer firefighter.
Now, as he undergoes a rigorous six-week training with North bend, the department eagerly awaits his transition to a 48/96 shift. A highlight from Tuesday's City Council meeting was Fire Chief Jim Brown swearing him in, a moment made even more special as his wife pinned his badge.
