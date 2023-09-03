NB Firefighter

The North Bend City Council welcomes Jordan, Rashel, Carter, and Stella Osborn to the fire department.

The North Bend Fire Department welcomed Jordan Osborn to their full-time staff. Though he officially started on July 17, Jordan's dedication to the community began years ago.

A former resident volunteer firefighter, he's also a proud graduate of Southwestern Oregon Community College with a degree in fire science technology and an emergency medical certification.

Jordan, Rashel, Carter, and Stella Osborn were recognized during a recent city council meeting where he was sworn in by Fire Chief Jim Brown.
