After one of its own was crowned a national champion, the city of North Bend welcomed home its champ and the team he was a part of Wednesday. As the North Bend team that competed in the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Championships entered the city, they were greeted and escorted by the North Bend police and fire departments, with sirens and lights flashing.
The North Bend High School bowling team qualified for nationals for the second time, finishing 15th overall. But in the individual competition, Kian Pryor captured the national championship, topping over 600 students from around the country. Kian is the son of Tara Moore, (co-owner of Wildflour Public House in downtown North Bend) and Jett Pryor.
The North Bend players that competed in Louisville, Ky., included:
Boy’s Singles
Kian Pryor (1st)
Jake Newsum (47th)
Beck Kyelberg (86th)
Konnor Jelinek (90th)
Jeremiah Coney (91st)
Jack Burgmeier (195th)
Ryan Duryee (267th)
Steven Wales (275th)
Wyatt Nelson (320th)
Phillip Wales (353rd)
Girl’s Singles
Jordan Nelson (88th)
Isabella Gerami (230th)
To see more including a video of the championship match, visit https://www.facebook.com/northbendlanes
