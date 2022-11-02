homelessness
The North Bend City Council voted unanimously last week to support an effort to bring state funding to local communities across the state to help deal with the increased costs from homelessness.

The council voted to support an effort by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to ask the Legislature to appropriate $123 million annually to help the cities as all of Oregon struggles with an increase of homeless individuals.

