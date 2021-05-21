Thanks to voters in North Bend, the city's pool will open this summer.
On Tuesday, voters cast ballots in favor of a tax levy to fund pool operations, with 1,072 people voting for the levy and 871 voting against it.
The levy, which will go into effect in July, will add 56 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to property in North Bend. It will be in place for five years.
After the vote, Mayor Jessica Engelke said thank you to the voters.
“On behalf of the City Council, I would like to express our appreciation to the voters of North Bend for your support in the pool levy ballot initiative," Engelke said. "This vote was about maintaining North Bend’s quality of life. The pool is a valuable asset that enhances our community’s quality of life and makes it a better place to live. We truly view you, our community, as our partners in operating the North Bend Municipal Pool, and it takes all of us working together, which is why the ballot measure passed. The City Council will immediately work on a capital and operations plan with the goal of safely re-opening the pool this summer.”
After the vote, City Administrator David Milliron said city staff will immediately get to work on re-opening the pool, with a goal of having it open in early July.
Milliron said thanks to State Rep. Boomer Wright, the city was notified about a grant opportunity through the Oregon Community Foundation that would provide funding to operate the pool for three months.
Milliron said Wright contacted him about the grant six weeks before it opened, giving the city time to prepare the application. North Bend was one of the first communities to apply for the grant, which is being considered now.
Before opening, the city has several steps it must take. First the city must fill the pool and get its chemicals in place. Then lifeguards must be recruited and trained. Milliron said he and th city staff will prepare a reopening plan and will present it to the council for approval Monday.
The North Bend pool has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Without approval by voters, it would have been financially difficult to reopen the pool. Thanks to the vote Tuesday, that will no longer be a concern.
The tax levy will provide funding to operate the pool, but the city will continue to look for funding via grants or otherwise to update its outdated infrastructure.
