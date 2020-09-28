EUGENE — Local firefighters and volunteers, including some from North Bend, received over $150,000 in supplies to deliver to Oregon’s worst-hit fire-zones.
Over the weekend of Sept. 19, volunteers with Reach Out WorldWide, a California-based nonprofit founded by Paul Walker, met at the Eugene Airport to receive incoming donations and oversee distribution to various evacuee resource sites across the state, including the Evacuee Distribution Center at the Masonic Lodge in Eugene, the Lane County Public Health Department, Glide Revitalization, Cal-Ore Life Flight in Gold Beach, Living Waters Church in Medford, and more.
The volunteers included North Bend firefighter Luke Rector and his wife, Leah, as well as their friends Tiffany and Mark Hubbard, also of North Bend, and former Bay Cities Ambulance worker Sean Arrington and his wife, Danielle, who now live in Roseburg.
The supply distribution was carried out as ROWW phase 1 response to the West Coast wildfires. Twenty volunteer pilots from across California loaded their planes with direct relief-donated material at Santa Barbara Airport on Saturday morning, Sept. 19, before departing for Eugene.
"They sent up about $150,000 worth of supplies on 17 different planes (landing in Eugene)," Luke Rector said. "These pilots donated their time and their planes and brought the stuff up.
"We had a handful of volunteers up there with us unloading the planes, loading (the donated materials) into U-Hauls and getting it to where it needed to go to help the most people."
Additional supplies are being contributed via Reach Out WorldWide’s Disaster Relief Partnership with Lowe’s. Inventory includes 100,000 KN95 respirators, generators, solar chargers, cots, tarps, gas cans and extension cords, hygiene products, tents and medical supplies to treat the most common health conditions caused and exacerbated by wildfires and mass evacuations, including inhalers, antibiotics, wound care and PPE.
"Having lived in Oregon and having so many friends and ROWW volunteers up there directly affected by this fire, it's really personal for us to be able to help out," said Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide. "Especially the rural communities — they're strong and they're resilient — but right now they need help and we’re happy to play a part."
Cody Walker was an employee at Bay Cities Ambulance and volunteer firefighter in North Bend before moving to California.
ROWW's Oregon response will be broken up into three phases over the coming months. As active and threatening fires die down, they will begin providing site-cleaning/clearing supplies and machinery to aid victims with recovery and rebuilding efforts.
Reach out Worldwide is a 501(c)(3) registered Disaster Relief Non-Profit. It is composed of a network of volunteer first responders, medical and construction professionals who respond to natural disasters and augment local expertise to accelerate relief efforts. More information can be found at www.roww.org.
Luke Rector has been with the group since 2015 and helped with three deployments in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia following floods or hurricanes, helping with debris removal and gutting homes that were damaged by flooding.
