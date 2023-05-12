North Bend volunteer firefighters

The North Bend City Council along with Fire Chief Jim Brown recently honored some of the men and women who volunteer for the fire department.

Volunteering and service are the cornerstones of thriving and healthy communities. More than 80 individuals, including those from the fire department, were honored for their outstanding service to the community as part of National Volunteer Week, which this year is April 16 - 22.

North Bend Fire Chief Jim Brown, Mayor Jessica Engelke, and the North Bend City Council honored three fire department volunteers who always answer the call. Chief Brown presented “The Godfathers” of the volunteer firefighter program with plaques.

