City of North Bend

Want to keep an eye on the North Bend Boardwalk? California Boat Ramp? Iconic McCullough Bridge? In cooperation with Ziply Fiber, North Bend installed several new live streaming cams throughout the city.

The live cams will enable residents and tourists to virtually enjoy the natural beauty of North Bend in all seasons throughout the year. The engineering partners will be tweaking the equipment and views over the next week, but the cams are otherwise live and linked from the North Bend website at https://www.northbendoregon.us/

