ELKTON — Oregon State Police are investigating the death of a North Bend truck driver after a fatal accident on Wednesday.
According to a press release from OSP, the accident happened on Highway 38 near Elkton around 11:10 a.m. Troopers and first responders arrived to find a Kenworth log truck had gone into a ditch that morning at milepost 37
The truck was operated by John Dickens, 63, from North Bend. A preliminary investigation showed that he was eastbound when he stopped at a wide spot along the highway and exited the truck, the release said.
“The log truck started rolling and struck Dickens while he was outside of it, causing fatal injuries,” the release said.
OSP is still investigating what caused the truck to roll while unattended, the release added. Helping with the investigation is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSP was assisted at the scene by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, Elkton Fire Department, OSHA, and Mast Brothers Towing.