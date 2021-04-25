By a 5-1 vote, the North Bend City Council moved a step closer to approving a new Transportation System Plan.
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff voted no, saying the plan moves too much through-traffic through city streets.
The plan has been in the works since 2018, transportation engineer Angela Rugby told the council. Since then, many public meetings have been held to gather input from residents, businesses and city staff. The finished product showcases those results.
Rugby said the public meetings led to changes in the plan. One change was including a tsunami evacuation route and prioritizing streets on that route. The No. 1 goal in the plan was simple, fixing potholes on city streets.
“I think it’s clear what we heard from residents, yeah it would be great to have whole new projects, but let’s fix what we have,” Rugby said.
The plan also includes plans for increased and improved walking and biking routes, another priority with local residents who participated.
Noordhoff pointed to the first issue as her primary concern. She said the city’s current transportation plan, and the new one being considered, move too much traffic off state highways and through city streets.
She specifically pointed to cars leaving Virginia, a state highway, and driving on Meade, Connecticut and Florida, all city streets.
“I don’t believe it was always a collector,” Noordhoff said. “It was not there in the 2004 document.”
But City Planner Chelsea Schnabel said those streets were, in fact, listed as collectors for many years.
“It’s just been carried over through the years,” Schnabel said. “It has been since 2004 and for quite a while been listed as a collector.”
Councilman Timm Slater said he was in favor of the plan due to the extensive outreach done since the summer of 2018.
“The Planning Commission went through this, they analyzed it,” Slater said. “I would support the documents, knowing as you point out, it is living and can be changed.”
After closing a public hearing, Noordhoff made a motion to continue deliberations. When that motion died for lack of a second, Councilor Pat Goll made a motion to approve the plan and Slater seconded it. The motion passed 5-1. A second reading of the ordinance must be approved before the plan can go into effect.
During council comments later in the meeting, a frustrated Noordhoff continued to state her stance against the plan as written.
She explained traffic through town, especially in the morning and late afternoon, is very high because people travel through town to get to and from work. She said pushing those vehicles through city streets is poor planning.
“I have prepared at least 15 photos of the condition of the pavement on the city streets,” she told the rest of the council. “I would like council to go home and look at these and answer why we’re doing this when we can’t afford to fix our streets.”
Noordhoff said the city needs to come up with a plan that puts the emphasis on the state to make improvements to its roads – Highway 101 and Virginia Street primarily – that keeps through traffic off city streets.
“It would lessen the traffic flow onto city streets which we do not have the money to repair,” she said. “I’d like you to take this home, look at the photos and tell me that’s a good decision.”
The council is slated to vote for the second reading at it’s April 27 meeting.
