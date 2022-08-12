The North Bend Police Department is planning to implement a property watch program to help business owners watch their property during off hours.
Police Chief Gary McCullough said the program has been successful in many Oregon communities, including in Coos Bay when he was police chief there.
"It worked really well for us in assisting our downtown businesses and property owners in helping police their downtown properties when there's nobody there," McCullough said.
The program, which will kick off in September, would allow business owners to sign up to have police keep a closer eye on their properties after the business has closed.
McCullough said businesses that sign up will give police the authority to remove people from the property for a variety of violations.
Those include anyone making unreasonable noise, fighting, exhibiting violent behavior, violating state or city laws, or people who remain on the property for more than 20 minutes, violate curfew laws, consume alcohol or controlled substance, litter, ride skateboards, drive a vehicle in a careless manner, obstruct traffic or carry firearms.
Basically, McCullough said, business that sign up will give police authority to remove those causing any trouble from the business property without having to contact the owner at the time.
"Without this, if we go on a property and someone broke a window or made a mess at 4 o’clock in the morning, we have to contact a business owner and say what would you like us to do," McCullough said.
Similar programs are used in Astoria, Pendleton, Salem, Coos Bay and other communities. McCullough said when he was chief in Coos Bay, more than 75 business were signed up and most were pleased with the results.
"There are limits to the property watch program," McCullough said. "If you sign up to be a part of the program, please be aware the North Bend police officers cannot give you legal advice, cannot evict someone for you, cannot tow vehicles from your property. The one we have stress the most is we do not take the place of private security. We are not there. If we happen to drive by and see someone of your property, we can stop and take action."
The free program is only for commercial business. Business owners who sign up will be placards to place in their windows, showing police and the public they are part of the program. North Coos Dispatch will also keep the list, so they can inform officers that come to a scene.
When the program kicks off, business owners can sign up by filling out a form on the North Bend police website or by filling out hard copies that will be available at the police department.
"We'd like to start it here in September and they would be eligible until the end of the year," McCullough said. :We'd like to renew it every year."
