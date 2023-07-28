The city of North Bend will not take stronger actions to limit smoking in city parks after the council discussed the issue last week.
During a work session, the council discussed amending its park ordinance to further restrict smoking, but without police and other staff to actively enforce such rules, the council decided to make no changes.
City Administrator David Milliron explained the city already has regulations against smoking near playgrounds in city parks.
“Right now, we already have signange on all of our playgrouns at all of our parks regarding smoking,” Milliron said.
He explained in researching the issue, city staff discussed it with Coos Bay. The city of Coos Bay does have an ordinance banning smoking in all its parks, but it is rarely enforced.
“They’ve given out one ticket, because they deem it unenforceable,” Milliron said. “It’s on the honor system. If a law enforcement officer does not see it, it’s unenforceable. They cannot write a ticket. Staff is not going to go in and enforce it. That is not their job.”
Milliron said Police Chief Cal Mitts said his department simply doesn’t have enough officers to enforce smoking regulations unless the cuuncil decided it was a priortiy.
“When you have a city that has two or three officers on duty at any time, and they are prioritizing calls, the likelihood they are going to divert due to a call of someone smoking at a city park, is very unlikely,” Milliron said.
Milliron said city staff looked at the issue after a guest from Coos Health & Wellness brought it up to the council. After hearing from Milliron, the council members agreed making any significant changes was probably not the right move.
“I don’t see the point of spending money to make new signs,” Councilor Barbara Schultz said.
“I know the cops won’t respond to someone smoking, but maybe another citizen might say, hey there’s no smoking here,” Councilor Pat Goll said.
Signage alone won’t change much, Milliron said while pointing to other city regulatios.
“We also have signs that say no dogs off leash, but if you go by Boynton Park on the weekend, it might as well be the dog park,” he said. “It comes back to resources. We are at a critical resource issue. It’s not just us. In the words of a county commissioner, we are in a dire position considering our budget.”
Milliron said if the council made smoking on city property a priority, the police and others would do the same. But in the end, the council agreed there were more pressing issues for the police to look into right now.
