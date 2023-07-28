Cigarette filters
The city of North Bend will not take stronger actions to limit smoking in city parks after the council discussed the issue last week.

During a work session, the council discussed amending its park ordinance to further restrict smoking, but without police and other staff to actively enforce such rules, the council decided to make no changes.

