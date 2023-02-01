North Bend to host homeless town halls

A homeless camp is seen near Coos Bay. Homelessness, camping and how to find answers will be discussed at two town halls in North Bend.

 The World file photo

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

With a state deadline approaching, the North Bend City Council is asking the community help it draft a camping ordinance that will provide the time, manner and place the homeless can camp in the city.

North Bend attempted to create a camping ordinance previously, but every draft led to an outcry from nearby residents, so the city stopped the effort while hoping for more guidance from the state.

Homeless camp

RVs can be seen lined up behind the North Bend Community Center. The city is working to draft a camping ordinance that will, in part, limit where RVs are allowed to park.


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments