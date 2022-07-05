The city of North Bend has received a $239,816 award from the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts to support a range of free summer programs for K-12 students.
Mayor Jessica Engelke announced the first activity to be funded at Tuesday’s City Council meeting as the Kian Pryor National Champion Bowling Camp. The free nine-week bowling camp is open to Coos County youth ages 5 to 18 and will occur on Sundays and Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m. at North Bend Lanes during July and August.
The camp honors rising North Bend High Senior Kian Pryor, who was crowned national champion for boy’s singles at the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship earlier this month in Louisville, Kentucky.
The bowling camp will include free bowling, free shoe rentals, a free hot meal, and personalized instruction from Pryor and the North Bend championship bowlers. Twelve North Bend High Bulldog Bowlers competed at the national championships, and the boy’s team finished 15th out of 51 teams. Five individual Bulldog bowlers finished in the Top 100.
Visit northbendlanes.com to sign-up beginning July 1, or stop by North Bend Lanes at 1225 Virginia Avenue.
The city will be announcing other youth programs throughout the summer. Stay tuned to www.facebook.com/NorthBendOregon or visit www.northbendoregon.us/notify.aspx and sign-up for Parks & Recreation News & Announcements for email notifications.
