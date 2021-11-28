Yes, North Bend there is a Santa Claus.
Despite COVID-19 continuing to create restrictions on gathering, the city of North Bend is promising to out do last year with caution but also lights, decorations and festivities. And Santa will be given top billing in the second year of the Christmas Cruise which started last year. It’s a way children can still interact with Santa since sitting on the jolly old elf’s knee remains impossible in the pandemic.
The season kicks off with North Bend’s Christmas decorating contest and ends with the “Christmas Spirit Award.” The contest is already underway and you may see more decorations going up before the first week in December when the season goes into high gear.
On Wednesday, December 1, North Bend will hold a virtual tree lighting at 5 p.m. You’ll be able to watch the lighting in a livestream while it’s taking place at the North Bend Community Center where the mayor will also offer a Christmas message.
Then on Friday, December 3, the city will host the Second annual Christmas Drive-Through Cruise. This was an improvisation last year due to COVID and the city found it to be popular and still advisable due to restrictions from the virus. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at the North Bend Community Center at 2222 Broadway Ave. This is where children and families can drive through a lighted display and drop off letters to Santa.
The following day, December 4, the city will hold its annual holiday parade. Participants start decorating at noon and the line up starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade begins at 5:30. It begins at the rear of Pony Village Mall onto 12th Street and winds its way through town before ending back at the mall.
The parade was relatively small last year but more are expected to participate this year since restrictions are easing as Oregon gets closer to its 70% fully vaccinated goal. The state is currently at 63.5% fully vaccinated, slightly more than California and less than Washington.
And on December 4, the back parking lot of the mall will also be hosting festivities and accepting donations for the 20th annual Bus Jam which encourages people to stuff buses full of donations for children throughout the region.
If you’d like to participate in the parade or festivities, there are registration forms online: https://bit.ly/3wI7yMT
