As the North Bend City Council continues to debate the time, manner and place it will allow the homeless to camp, the city is inviting the community to a town hall to discuss the issue.
Under a new state law, cities in Oregon must pass an ordinance related to homeless camping that designates when and where the homeless can camp. Without an ordinance, state law says homeless can camp on any public property, which includes most sidewalks, rights of way and parks.
Coos Bay passed an ordinance last year limiting camping to between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in most public rights of way in commercial zones. Coos Bay banned camping in parks, in parts of downtown and along the waterfront.
Coos County also passed an ordinance designating specific areas in some county parks as allowed camping spaces.
North Bend has been discussing its ordinance for several months. An original draft followed closely to Coos Bay's ordinance, but when it was released, it led to an outcry in the community.
The North Bend City Council chose to slow down and asked city residents to complete a survey related to the issue. The results of the survey were released two weeks ago, showing most residents had what City Administrator David Milliron explained was the "not in my backyard" approach.
After hearing the results, the city council discussed the issue for some time before reaching a consensus to temporarily use the back parking lot at the North Bend Community Center as a homeless campground site. That decision also led to an outcry on social media, with many saying it would devastate Clyde Allen Field and youth sports in the area.
The council was scheduled to consider enacting an ordinance establishing the community center parking lot as a camping ordinance January 25, but that decision was placed on hold to allow the community to give feedback again at the town hall.
The virtual is scheduled at 6 p.m. January 31. During the meeting, the city will discuss the state and federal mandates related to camping and will then take public input from the community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. Those who wish to participate can register at https://bit.ly/3qNmFTM. The meeting can also be viewed live via the city of North Bend's YouTube page.
