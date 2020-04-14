NORTH BEND – The North Bend City Council’s first meeting of the month is tonight at 7 p.m. over remote YouTube streaming.
This change is being enacted as a public health consideration and due to meeting size limitations due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The meeting can be attended remotely by going to www.youtube.com/channel/UCBQ3YfjsfZPmyNBlbUdFCwA.
Attendees can also sign up to offer public comment with a form at www.northbendoregon.us/citycouncil/page/remote-public-comment-form.
The agenda includes a resolution declaring certain personal property to be surplus property; a public assembly permit request; a request for private drive improvements on Hamilton Avenue; a request for authorization to enter into an agreement with the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board to maintain a portion of Madrona Street; a request for approval to pay Umpqua Sheet Metal for air handler repairs; a request to purchase an emergency services radio from Communications Northwest; and awarding a bid for tree removal at Simpson Park.
Other regular business, like approving bills as well as city administrator and council reports, are on the agenda as well.
Public comment forms can be submitted by email to the City Recorder at rcollins@northbendcity.org by 1 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Directions for how to participate during the remote meeting will be emailed the day of the meeting.
Speakers are limited to three minutes with North Bend residents and businesses receiving priority for the time allotted. Normal rules for giving public comment still apply.
